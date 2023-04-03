The patch of irregular vertical lines that revolutionised checking out at the supermarket and facilitated the globalisation of retail is turning 50.

But as the barcode celebrates its birthday today, its days might be numbered as it faces competition from the younger QR code, the information-filled squares used in smartphones.

The trademark beep as a product is scanned is heard about six billion times per day across the world as around 70,000 items are sold each second.

It has become so integrated into the shopping experience that it is easy to forget how much technology revolutionised retail by speeding up the checkout process and giving retailers the ability to trace products and better manage inventory.

The barcode not only identifies a product, but "gives professionals in stores access to other functionalities", said Laurence Vallana, head of France de SES-Imagotag, a company that specialises in electronic tagging.

READ MORE: Smart graves: A Turkish entrepreneur builds QR-coded tombstones

Chewing gum to fruit

Barcodes were initially patented by Norman Joseph Woodland and Bernard Silver in the United States in 1952.

But it wasn't until nearly two decades later, in 1971, that US engineer George Laurer perfected the technology and moves towards its commercialisation began.

On April 3, 1973, the standard to identify products was agreed upon by a number of large retailers and food companies. It later became known as EAN-13, which stands for European Article Number and the number of digits in the barcode.

The following year, on June 26 in the US state of Ohio, the first product was scanned: a pack of chewing gum that is now in the National Museum of American History in Washington.

Today, the non-governmental organisation Global Standard 1 manages the barcode system and counts about two million firms as members.