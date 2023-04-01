WORLD
3 MIN READ
Tens of thousands of Israelis protest against Netanyahu govt for 13th week
Protest organisers vow to keep up the pressure on PM Benjamin Netanyahu-led government, demanding total scrapping of controversial plans to revamp the country's legal system.
Tens of thousands of Israelis protest against Netanyahu govt for 13th week
Protests have been going on since Netanyahu's government, the most right-wing in the country's history, introduced the changes. / AP
Noureldein GhanemNoureldein Ghanem
April 1, 2023

Tens of thousands of Israelis have protested against a controversial plan to revamp the country's legal system, despite Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's suspension of the changes earlier in the week.

The protesters gathered on Saturday in Tel Aviv, Israel's commercial hub on the Mediterranean, for the 13th weekly demonstration, raising Israeli flags and banners against what they said were plans to weaken the Supreme Court.

Several smaller rallies took place in other towns and cities.

The protests have been going on since Netanyahu's government, the most right-wing in the country's history, introduced the changes.

But on Monday, Netanyahu delayed the overhaul plan that deeply divided the Israelis, saying he wanted "to avoid civil war" by making time to seek a compromise with political opponents.

Protest organisers, however, vowed to keep up the pressure, calling for the plans to be scrapped.

READ MORE:Will Netanyahu' s judicial grab hurt relations with Joe Biden?

Threat to democracy

RECOMMENDED

The proposal has plunged Israel into its worst domestic crisis in decades.

Business leaders, top economists and former security chiefs have all come out against the plan, saying it is pushing the country away from democracy.

Fighter pilots and military reservists have threatened not to report for duty, and the country's currency, the shekel, has tumbled in value.

The plan would give Netanyahu, who is on trial on corruption charges, and his allies the final say in appointing the nation's judges.

It would also give parliament, which is controlled by his allies, authority to overturn Supreme Court decisions and limit the court's ability to review laws.

Netanyahu has argued that the overhaul is needed to rein in a liberal and overly interventionist court of unelected judges, but his opponents say the package would damage the country's system of checks and balances by concentrating power in the hands of Netanyahu's allies.

They also say that he has a conflict of interest as a criminal defendant.

READ MORE:Why has Netanyahu’s judicial reform brought Israel to an inflection point?

SOURCE:AP
Explore
Greek officer arrested over spying for China, leaking classified NATO data
Yemen approves new government under PM Shaya al Zindani
UN expert warns of surging anti-Muslim hatred in Germany
US slaps Iran with new oil sanctions moments after talks conclude
Israel detains journalists, solidarity activists in occupied West Bank
EU targets Russian energy, financial services and trade in 20th sanctions package
Iran signals 'positive' first round of talks with US in Oman
Türkiye's 2023 earthquakes inflicted $250B in damage: Erdogan
Türkiye’s Fidan meets EU enlargement commissioner, renews call for deeper cooperation
Oman hosts second round of indirect Iran-US talks amid rising tensions: officials
EU asks TikTok to change 'addictive design', Snapchat next on radar
Beirut to transfer over 300 Syrian prisoners to Damascus under new deal
Iran says US reviewed 'preliminary plan' in Oman talks
Pakistan blames India for deadly mosque bombing in Islamabad; New Delhi rejects claims
Senior Russian general shot in Moscow, manhunt under way