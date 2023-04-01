A Palestinian man has been killed by Israeli troops after a car rammed into a group of soldiers in occupied West Bank, the Israeli army alleged, less than 24 hours after Israeli soldiers shot dead a Palestinian man who witnesses say was trying to prevent them from harassing a woman on her way to Al Aqsa Mosque compound.

In a statement on Saturday, the Palestinian Authority identified the slain man as Mohammed Baradyah, 23, adding he was a member of the Palestinian security forces.

The Israeli army alleged the man had conducted a "ramming attack adjacent to the town of Beit Ummar", injuring three men before being shot dead.

Early on Saturday, Israeli police said they shot dead 26-year-old medical student Mohammed al Asibi, a Palestinian citizen of Israel and a resident of the Bedouin village of Hura.

Israeli police alleged Asibi had snatched a gun from an officer near the Chain Gate, an access point to the Al Aqsa Mosque compound in the Old City of occupied East Jerusalem.

But witnesses and Asibi's family disputed the Israeli account of his death and demanded to see CCTV footage.

Raam [United Arab List], the Israeli parliament's party, rejected the police account of events, noting in a Facebook post the claims from "witnesses" who said Asibi came to aid a woman who was in a scuffle with police. It called for an investigation.

Mansour Abbas, leader of the party, said the man was a medical student. Abbas questioned the police account. "All we demand is the truth," he said.

Palestinian worshippers at the entrance to the site on Saturday morning said Israeli police shot the man at least 10 times after he tried to prevent them from harassing a woman who was on her way to the holy compound, home to Al Aqsa Mosque in the heart of occupied Jerusalem's Old City — the third holiest shrine in Islam.

Noureddine, a 17-year-old who lived in the neighbourhood and declined to give his last name for fear of reprisals, said he saw Alasibi confront police who had stopped a female worshipper on her way to Al Aqsa Mosque.

"Nothing could justify that many shots," he said, pointing to chaotic footage he filmed that showed Palestinian vendors and worshippers screaming at the sound of bullets being fired in rapid succession. "They were fired at close range."