At least four PKK terrorists who escaped from a terror camp in northern Iraq have surrendered to Turkish security forces, the country’s National Defense Ministry announced.

The terrorists laid down their arms at a Turkish frontier control post in southeastern Sirnak province, a statement said on Saturday.

The only way out for the terrorists is to surrender to justice, it added.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK — listed as a terrorist organisation by Türkiye, the US and EU — has been responsible for the deaths of over 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.