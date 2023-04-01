Turkish Communications Director Fahrettin Altun has strongly condemned the repeat of a “disgusting attack” on the Muslim holy book, the Quran, and a Turkish flag in Denmark.

"Danish authorities cannot treat these Islamophobic, xenophobic and racist actions within the purview of freedom of expression. This is utterly unacceptable and dangerous," Altun wrote on Twitter on Saturday.

"We have unfortunately become accustomed to these kinds of incidents throughout Europe. These are clearly provocations to spark backlash from Muslims and Turkish people to be able to depict us in negative light. We will not play this game, but we will also not ignore it," Altun added.

His remarks came after members of a Danish far-right group, Patrioterne Gar Live, gathered outside Türkiye’s embassy in Copenhagen and burned a copy of the Quran along with the Turkish national flag.

Altun said targeting sacred values and symbols with the clear intent of stirring violent reactions cannot be considered freedom of speech, adding that Türkiye, which respects the religious beliefs of other communities around the world, expects the same thing from Europeans.

"European governments and civil society organisations must act now, not later, to confront these acts of terrorism forcefully if they are interested in a peaceful dialogue between different religions and cultures. They cannot allow these provocateurs to spread their hate," Altun added.

Calling on European authorities to address the attack in a serious way, he said: "I also call on Danish authorities to hold these despicable provocateurs accountable. They must also take every precaution to prevent potential future incidents before it is too late."

Earlier, the Turkish Foreign Ministry said that Ankara will never accept such "vile actions being allowed under the guise of freedom of expression."

The Ministry summoned Danish Ambassador in Ankara Danny Annan to call on Danish authorities to take necessary actions against the perpetrators and to take effective measures to prevent the recurrence of such provocations.

