Pakistani police have arrested eight people in the southern port city of Karachi after a stampede killed 12 people at a Ramadan food and cash distribution point.

Police said on Saturday that the eight arrests include the factory manager, who did not tell local authorities about the Ramadan almsgiving.

Business owners during the Islamic holy month often hand out cash and food, especially to the poor.

Police say they issued and publicised an order saying that any person or organisation planning to distribute food or other things must inform authorities in advance.

“Factory management did not open the inside gate of the factory and, due to the narrow street, the people at the tail of the line pushed elderly women and children,” Superintendent of Police Investigations Dr. Hafeez Bugti told the media during a visit to the site.

“As a result, pressure in Karachi eased enormously, and women and children became the victims of the stampede,” Bugti said.

Compensation for casualties

On Friday, hundreds of women and children rushed to collect the food and cash outside the local factory in an industrial area of the city.

An initial report from the police says nine women, aged between 40 and 80, and three children, aged between 10 and 15, died in the crash.

The chief minister of Sindh province, where Karachi is located, announced compensation for people injured in the stampede and relatives of the victims.

Murad Ali Shah said each family who lost a loved one will receive $1,766 (500,000 rupees), while everyone injured will receive $353 (100,000 rupees.)