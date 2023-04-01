Finns began voting on Sunday in legislative elections that could see the country take a dramatic turn to the right, as centre-right and anti-immigration parties vie to unseat Social Democratic Prime Minister Sanna Marin.

After the breakthrough by nationalists in neighbouring Sweden and the far-right's victory in Italy last year, Finland could become the latest country to join the nationalist wave in Europe.

Over 2,400 candidates from 22 parties were vying for the 200 seats in the Nordic country's parliament, the Eduskunta.

The elections come days after Türkiye's parliament approved the Nordic country's bid to join NATO. On Saturday, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan signed the accession protocol into law, confirming all necessary ratifications from NATO members for Finland to accede to the US-led military alliance.

Tight race

Marin, who at age 37 is one of Europe’s youngest leaders, has received praise for her Cabinet’s handling of the Covid-19 pandemic and for her prominent role, along with President Sauli Niinisto, in advocating for Finland’s successful application to join NATO.

Her vocal support of Ukraine in the last year has increased her international visibility.

“Of course, we hope that the Social Democrats will win this election ... It’s so important because we want to stay an open society. We also want to work together internationally. We want to build a better green sustainable future where people have the same opportunities in life,” Marin told the Associated Press news agency while campaigning Saturday in central Helsinki.