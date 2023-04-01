TÜRKİYE
1 MIN READ
Turkish UAV Bayraktar Akinci successfully test-fires supersonic missile
IHA-230 supersonic missile is capable of hitting targets up to 140 kilometres away.
Turkish UAV Bayraktar Akinci successfully test-fires supersonic missile
Bayraktar Akinci fired Türkiye's first air-to-ground supersonic missile on March 31, 2023. / AA
Melis AlemdarMelis Alemdar
April 1, 2023

The Turkish high-altitude unmanned combat aerial vehicle Bayraktar Akinci, manufactured by Turkish defence company, Baykar, has successfully test-fired an IHA-230 missile.

The missile is capable of hitting targets at a distance of up to 140 kilometres (90 miles), the company said in a statement on Friday.

RECOMMENDED

The test firing of the missile, Türkiye's first air-to-ground supersonic missile developed by Türkiye's defence giant Roketsan, was completed successfully, Baykar said.

The missile, fired by Bayraktar Akinci in the Sinop Firing Range, hit the point 140 kilometres away on the Black Sea with a direct strike.

READ MORE:Türkiye's Baykar to deliver drones to Kuwait in $370 million deal

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Wedding blast kills at least five in Pakistan, police suspect suicide bombing
UN Human Rights Council approves probe into Iran protest crackdown
Erdogan, top diplomats from Balkan countries discuss ties, regional issues
More US states declare emergency as monster winter storm barrels across nation
Turkish foreign minister meets counterparts in Istanbul
Anger sweeps America as five year old is detained by ICE agents
Israeli forces open fire on Lebanese army, UN mission despite ongoing ceasefire
UN rights chief decries 'routine abuse' of migrants in US
UK hits back at Trump for 'diminishing' NATO's Afghanistan war dead
Four fishermen missing after vessel collision off Karachi coast
German police probe violence at YPG terror group rallies
US exits WHO after nearly eight decades
South Korea hails Türkiye's rising global role, deepening defence and strategic ties
Australian police hunt gunman after three killed in New South Wales shooting
Malaysia restores access to Musk's Grok after deepfake safeguards added