The test firing of the missile, Türkiye's first air-to-ground supersonic missile developed by Türkiye's defence giant Roketsan, was completed successfully, Baykar said.

The missile, fired by Bayraktar Akinci in the Sinop Firing Range, hit the point 140 kilometres away on the Black Sea with a direct strike.

