Taiwan's Tsai Ing-wen has arrived in Guatemala on a visit to shore up ties with dwindling allies following a trip to the United States that angered China.

Tsai arrived in Guatemala on Friday afternoon, where she was received with military honors and met by Foreign Minister Mario Bucaro.

In a speech addressed to leaders of Guatemala and Belize shortly before departing on her visit, Tsai framed the trip as a chance to show their commitment to democratic values globally.

"External pressure will not obstruct our resolution to go on the world stage. We will be calm, self-confident, we will not submit but also not provoke," said Tsai, who will also meet with US House Speaker Kevin McCarthy in a stopover in the United States.

In Guatemala and Belize, Tsai is expected to bring an open checkbook. But in a region under growing Chinese influence, analysts say that Taiwan may already have lost the long game.

"These countries, they are symbolic. And I don't think Taiwan wants to lose any of them," said June Teufel Dreyer, a political scientist at University of Miami. "But if China is going to indulge in checkbook diplomacy, I don’t think Taiwan can compete and it knows it."

Honduras breaks ties with Taiwan

The visit comes just days after Honduras became the latest country to break with Taiwan in favour of establishing ties with China.

Honduras follows in the footsteps of Nicaragua, El Salvador, the Dominican Republic, Panama and Costa Rica in ditching Taiwan.