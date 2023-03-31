The bodies of two more migrants who died trying to cross from Canada into the United States, have been found, bringing the death toll to eight, including two children, police in the Mohawk Territory of Akwesasne said.

The bodies of six people, described as members of two families of Romanian and Indian descent, were found on Thursday in a marshy area of the St. Lawrence River, which forms the Canada-U.S. border.

Akwesasne Mohawk Police Chief Shawn Dulude said authorities were still looking for a man, identified as Casey Oakes, 30, who was last seen Wednesday operating a boat that was found next to the bodies.

A police helicopter spotted the latest two bodies in the water.

"A total of eight bodies have now been recovered from the waters. All are believed to have been attempting illegal entry into the United States from Canada," Dulude said.

"Our community has been exploited by this," said Grand Chief Abram Benedict of the Mohawk Council of Akwesasne. "This is not the first time that tragedy has happened in our community like this. We’ve had other losses."

Weather conditions in the area were rough on Wednesday night, said Lee-Ann O'Brien, deputy chief of the Akwesasne Mohawk Police Service.

O'Brien said six of the bodies were located during a search for Oakes who was reported missing Thursday.

Oakes was last seen Wednesday around 9:30 pm [local time] boarding a small boat departing from the east end of Cornwall Island, located in the St. Lawrence River and on the Ontario side of the Mohawk territory.

"The individuals are believed to be from two families, one of Romanian descent and the other believed to be citizens of India," O'Brien said, adding that they include five adults and one child under the age of three.

"All are believed to have been attempting illegal entry into the US from Canada," she said.

The capsized boat was described as "very small" for poor weather conditions including rain, sleet and strong wind.

"It was not a good time to be out on the water," she said.

