Türkiye has condemned the recurrence of a "vile attack" on the Muslim holy book, the Quran, and a Turkish flag in Denmark.

"We condemn in the strongest terms that the hate crime committed in Denmark on 24 March against our Holy Book, the Quran and our glorious flag was allowed to be perpetrated again on 31 March in Ramadan," said a Turkish Foreign Ministry statement on Friday.

Saying that the Danish Ambassador Danny Annan was summoned to the ministry, Ankara informed that diplomat that "we strongly condemn and protest this vile attack."

"We once again firmly call on Danish authorities to take necessary actions against the perpetrators of this crime and to take effective measures to prevent the recurrence of such provocations," the ministry added.

'Heinous act'