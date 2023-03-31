TÜRKİYE
3 MIN READ
Türkiye summons Denmark envoy, condemns attacks on Quran, Turkish flag
Ankara says permitting such heinous acts under the guise of freedom of expression is absolutely unacceptable.
Türkiye summons Denmark envoy, condemns attacks on Quran, Turkish flag
Recent months have seen several acts of Quran burning, or attempts to do so, by anti-Muslim figures or groups in northern Europe and Nordic countries. / AA
Imran MaqboolImran Maqbool
March 31, 2023

Türkiye has condemned the recurrence of a "vile attack" on the Muslim holy book, the Quran, and a Turkish flag in Denmark.

"We condemn in the strongest terms that the hate crime committed in Denmark on 24 March against our Holy Book, the Quran and our glorious flag was allowed to be perpetrated again on 31 March in Ramadan," said a Turkish Foreign Ministry statement on Friday.

Saying that the Danish Ambassador Danny Annan was summoned to the ministry, Ankara informed that diplomat that "we strongly condemn and protest this vile attack."

"We once again firmly call on Danish authorities to take necessary actions against the perpetrators of this crime and to take effective measures to prevent the recurrence of such provocations," the ministry added.

READ MORE:Türkiye condemns 'vile attack' on Quran, Turkish flag in Denmark

'Heinous act'

RECOMMENDED

Reaffirming that "giving permission to this heinous act under the guise of freedom of expression is absolutely unacceptable and that such an approach can never be justified," Ankara further took note of the "insistence on this mistake."

"It is clearly seen that the inadequacy of legal and administrative measures and the lack of political will to prevent such acts as well as impunity of perpetrators have encouraged further provocations," a statement said.

Noting that the latest act "is a clear proof that Islamophobia, xenophobia, discrimination and racism have recently increased in Europe," the ministry further stressed that "such acts of hate crime also constitute an offence to those who believe in tolerance, the culture of peaceful coexistence and democratic values."

"Being unable to see this fact and condoning these acts is a grave negligence," it added.

Recent months have seen several acts of Quran burning, or attempts to do so, by anti-Muslim figures or groups in northern Europe and Nordic countries.

READ MORE: Latest Quran-burning in Denmark shows politicisation of anti-Muslim hate

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Wedding blast kills at least five in Pakistan, police suspect suicide bombing
UN Human Rights Council approves probe into Iran protest crackdown
Erdogan, top diplomats from Balkan countries discuss ties, regional issues
More US states declare emergency as monster winter storm barrels across nation
Turkish foreign minister meets counterparts in Istanbul
Anger sweeps America as five year old is detained by ICE agents
Israeli forces open fire on Lebanese army, UN mission despite ongoing ceasefire
UN rights chief decries 'routine abuse' of migrants in US
UK hits back at Trump for 'diminishing' NATO's Afghanistan war dead
Four fishermen missing after vessel collision off Karachi coast
German police probe violence at YPG terror group rallies
US exits WHO after nearly eight decades
South Korea hails Türkiye's rising global role, deepening defence and strategic ties
Australian police hunt gunman after three killed in New South Wales shooting
Malaysia restores access to Musk's Grok after deepfake safeguards added