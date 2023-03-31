Donald Trump will be the first former US president to face criminal charges in connection with an inquiry into hush money payments made during his 2016 presidential campaign.

Trump's surrender is expected in New York early next week. In a statement released Thursday evening, a spokesperson for the Manhattan district attorney's office said that they had contacted Trump's attorney to coordinate his surrender to the Manhattan D.A.'s Office for arraignment on a Supreme Court indictment, at which point the specific charges will be unsealed, he added.

Trump, on the other hand, has strongly denied all the wrongdoing, calling it a “political persecution.”

It is not yet clear what offences Trump faces, but according to US media reports, there are more than two dozen charges linked to business fraud.

The Republicans, who were once Trump's opponents, have united to support him in face of charges, criticising the prosecutors.

In an interview on Thursday night, former Vice President and a prospective rival for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination, Mike Pence, referred to the case against Trump as an "outrage" and argued that the case is "tenuous" and may only lead to a greater division within the country.

Meanwhile, Democrats have responded in a more restrained manner by stressing the importance of holding everyone accountable to the law, regardless of their status.

What’s next?

In New York, when a grand jury issues an indictment, the charges are kept confidential, and the indictment is submitted to the court. Following this, the district attorney normally informs the defendant of the charges and makes arrangements for the defendant to turn themselves in.

If he is taken into custody, Trump is more likely to go through standard arrest processing in New York.

Once surrendered, the defendants undergo a confidential processing procedure involving having their photographs taken and fingerprints recorded before being escorted to a courtroom for their arraignment.

However, it's unclear if accommodations might be made for him or whether an exception will be made for the former president.

His status adds an unprecedented dimension to the case and raises security concerns. Hence, he will be accompanied in every step from the moment he is taken into custody until his appearance before judges in the lower Manhattan Criminal Court.

Arraignment

During the arraignment, the judge overseeing the case will formally announce the charges against the ex-president, and Trump will respond with his plea.

Attorneys representing him emphasised their firm conviction that Trump will be released without bail, as the charges in the indictment are expected to only involve nonviolent felonies.