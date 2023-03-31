Türkiye strives to reach "higher and better" heights with Africa, Turkish Communications Director Fahrettin Altun has said at the launch of public broadcaster TRT’s new digital news platform TRT Afrika.

The platform will function in line with TRT's objectives of impartial and inclusive journalism and showcase stories from the world’s second-most populous continent to a global audience. TRT Afrika will be available in four languages: Swahili, English, Hausa and French.

"Türkiye, unlike Western states, does not take a one-sided and temporary approach towards Africa and the people of this continent," Altun said.

"On the contrary, Türkiye shows its African brothers and sisters with all the steps it takes that its interest in the continent is based on sincere, long term and mutual benefit," he added.

Altun was speaking at the three-day "First Broadcasting Summit" organised by TRT and the African Broadcasting Union.

During his speech, Altun also highlighted Türkiye's strong relations with African countries in the last 20 years under the leadership of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

"We are witnessing that our relations with African countries based on a win-win understanding, equal partnership and trust, are getting stronger day by day," he said.

Altun said he hopes the three-day summit "will further strengthen the accelerating relations between our countries and increase the cooperation opportunities."

