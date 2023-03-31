WORLD
2 MIN READ
India temple collapse leaves 35 dead, 16 injured
Death toll after floor collapse at Hindu temple in Madhya Pradesh state climbs with rescue operations ongoing, local official says.
India temple collapse leaves 35 dead, 16 injured
Rescue and security personnel carry a devotee on a stretcher who was injured after the floor covering a stepwell collapsed at a temple in Indore on March 30, 2023. / AFP
Baba UmarBaba Umar
March 31, 2023

At least 35 people have been killed and 16 others injured after the roof of a stepwell collapsed in central India, a local government official said.

The incident occurred in Madhya Pradesh state as devotees gathered at a temple in Indore to celebrate the Hindu festival of Ram Navami on Thursday, officials said.

"We have rescued 18 people, 35 have been found dead and 16 are injured," Ilayaraja T, a top local government official, told the Reuters news agency on Friday.

At least 75 army and rescue personnel worked through the day to remove debris, using ropes and ladders to pull out people who had fallen into the well, local media reported.

RECOMMENDED

Television footage showed emergency workers using ropes and ladders to reach those trapped in the well.

Other videos showed the caved-in floor and mangled steel bars, and policemen using ropes to seal the area.

Temples across India were brimming with devotees on the occasion of Ram Navami, the birthday of the Hindu deity Ram.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Wedding blast kills at least five in Pakistan, police suspect suicide bombing
UN Human Rights Council approves probe into Iran protest crackdown
Erdogan, top diplomats from Balkan countries discuss ties, regional issues
More US states declare emergency as monster winter storm barrels across nation
Turkish foreign minister meets counterparts in Istanbul
Anger sweeps America as five year old is detained by ICE agents
Israeli forces open fire on Lebanese army, UN mission despite ongoing ceasefire
UN rights chief decries 'routine abuse' of migrants in US
UK hits back at Trump for 'diminishing' NATO's Afghanistan war dead
Four fishermen missing after vessel collision off Karachi coast
German police probe violence at YPG terror group rallies
US exits WHO after nearly eight decades
South Korea hails Türkiye's rising global role, deepening defence and strategic ties
Australian police hunt gunman after three killed in New South Wales shooting
Malaysia restores access to Musk's Grok after deepfake safeguards added