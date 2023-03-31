At least 35 people have been killed and 16 others injured after the roof of a stepwell collapsed in central India, a local government official said.

The incident occurred in Madhya Pradesh state as devotees gathered at a temple in Indore to celebrate the Hindu festival of Ram Navami on Thursday, officials said.

"We have rescued 18 people, 35 have been found dead and 16 are injured," Ilayaraja T, a top local government official, told the Reuters news agency on Friday.

At least 75 army and rescue personnel worked through the day to remove debris, using ropes and ladders to pull out people who had fallen into the well, local media reported.