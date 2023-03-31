Malaysia's top court has rejected with finality ex-prime minister Najib Razak's bid to overturn his 12-year jail sentence for corruption, slamming the door on a political comeback.

The former prime minister had asked the Federal Court to review a previous panel's decision to deny his final appeal against the conviction, linked to the plunder of state investment fund 1MDB.

Najib, 69, claimed he did not receive a fair hearing, alleging that a judge had a conflict of interest, and that his new legal team was not allowed enough time to study the case documents.

But the Federal Court on Fr iday dismissed the challenge.

"There has been no prejudice and no failure of justice," said judge Vernon Ong Lam Kiat.

He will continue to serve his 12-year jail sentence for abuse of power, money laundering and criminal breach of trust over the transfer of 42 million ringgit ($10.1 million) from former 1MDB unit SRC International to his personal bank account.

Najib, who has been in prison since August, appeared dejected as the decision was read out.