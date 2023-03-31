Friday, March 31, 2023

The International Monetary Fund has announced that the board has approved a $15.6 billion support package for Ukraine to assist with the conflict-hit country's economic recovery.

The new four-year Extended Fund Facility "aims to anchor policies that sustain fiscal, external, price and financial stability and support economic recovery, while enhancing governance and strengthening institutions to promote long-term growth in the context of post-war reconstruction and Ukraine’s path to EU accession," the Fund said in a statement.

Follow more updates👇

1829 GMT — Bucha must become 'symbol of justice': Zelenskyy

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has called for Bucha to become a "symbol of justice" on the first anniversary of Russia's withdrawal from the town now synonymous with war crimes allegations.

"We must do everything to make Bucha a symbol of justice... We want every Russian murderer, executioner, terrorist to be held responsible for every crime," Zelenskyy said at a Kiev summit on the Bucha crimes.

Earlier, the Ukrainian president visited Bucha with leaders of Croatia, Moldova, Slovakia and Slovenia for a commemoration ceremony.

"What happened in Bucha, the Russian army does it wherever it goes," Zelenskyy said back in Kiev.

Human dignity will not let it be forgotten. On the streets of Bucha, the world has seen Russian evil. Evil unmasked. - Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Ukrainian President

1745 GMT — UN Security Council concerned over Russian nuclear weapons in Belarus

The UN Security Council was divided as Western nations expressed concern about Moscow's announcement it will deploy tactical nuclear weapons in neighbouring Belarus, but permanent Council member Russia remained defiant.

China and Brazil, for their part, condemned nuclear proliferation in general as the Council met to discuss the March 25 announcement from Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"This is a further blow to the arms control architecture, to strategic stability in Europe, and to international peace and security," French Ambassador Nicolas de Riviere said at the meeting requested by Ukraine, which has been fighting off a Russian offensive for more than a year.

"Let us be clear: No other country has raised the prospect of nuclear use in this conflict," said Deputy British Ambassador James Kariuki, referring to the Ukraine war.

"No one is threatening Russia’s sovereignty," he added, condemning Putin's statement as "his latest attempt to intimidate and coerce."

1537 GMT — Wimbledon lifts ban on Russian, Belarusian tennis players

Wimbledon will the Russian and Belarusian tennis players play as neutrals at this year's Grand Slam.

"Our current intention is to accept entries from Russian and Belarusian playerssubject to them competing as 'neutral' athletes and complying with appropriate conditions," Wimbledon said in a statement.

"This was an incredibly difficult decision, not taken lightly or without a great deal of consideration for those who will be impacted," Ian Hewitt, chairman of the All England Club, said.

1352 GMT — Ukraine rules out any ceasefire letting Russian forces stay in occupied land

The remarks by Mykhailo Podolyak, a senior adviser to President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, made his comments after a call for an immediate ceasefire by Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko.

"Any ceasefire will mean (Russia's) right to stay in the occupied territories. This is totally inadmissible," Podolyak wrote on Twitter.

1248 GMT — Ukrainian war zone children are in temporary Russian care, not adopted or abducted - envoy

Moscow's envoy to the United Nations in New York has denied that Russia has deliberately taken children out of Ukraine or allowed them to be adopted in Russia, rejecting charges brought against President Vladimir Putin by the International Criminal Court.

The ICC two weeks ago accused Putin and his children's commissioner Maria Lvova-Belova of the war crime of unlawful deportation of people, in particular children, and their transfer from areas of Ukraine occupied by Russian forces.

Ukraine says it is investigating the deportation of over 19,000 children, many of them taken from parents at "filtration points" as they tried to leave newly captured territory, removed from care institutions, or taken from people who were caring for them after their parents were killed in the war.

1235 GMT — Premiers of Slovakia, Slovenia and Croatia arrive in Ukrainian capital

The prime ministers of Slovakia, Slovenia, and Croatia arrived in Kiev for a meeting with Ukrainian authorities.

According to Ukrainian media outlet Vesti.ua, the heads of government traveled to Ukraine’s capital by train.

The Ukrainian media reported that traffic in the central part of Kiev is blocked, reportedly due to the visit of the foreign leaders.

Meanwhile, Moldovan President Maya Sandu also announced on Twitter that she is visiting Ukraine.

1115 GMT — Spain PM urges Xi to hold talks with Ukraine's Zelenskyy

Speaking at a press conference at the Spanish embassy in Beijing, Pedro Sanchez said he had discussed "China's position" on Russia's war in Ukraine in meetings with Xi and other top Chinese officials.

He also accused Russian leader Vladimir Putin of seeking to "weaken" the EU's "multilateral project for peace and welfare".

"I encouraged President Xi to have a conversation with (Ukrainian) President Zelenskyy to learn first-hand about this peace plan of the Ukrainian government," Sanchez said.

Zelenskyy has said repeatedly he would be open to talks with Xi - an overture the Chinese leader has yet to respond to, despite multiple rounds of talks with Putin.

1002 GMT — Over 1.2M tonnes of grain exported from Ukraine in last 2 weeks

More than 25 million tonnes of grain have been carried via the Black Sea grain initiative that Türkiye helped broker last year in a bid to avert a potential food crisis amid the Russia-Ukraine war.

As a result of Türkiye's negotiations with both parties, the grain deal was extended on March 19 for another 120 days.

Since March 19, more than 1.2 million tonnes of grain have been carried out from Ukraine.

Last July, Türkiye, the UN, Russia, and Ukraine signed a deal in Istanbul to resume grain exports from three Ukrainian Black Sea ports which were paused after the Russia-Ukraine war began in February 2022.

0940 GMT — Severe violations 'shockingly routine' in Ukraine war: UN rights chief