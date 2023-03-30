In a partial victory for Iran, judges at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) have ruled Washington had illegally allowed courts to freeze the assets of Iranian companies and ordered the United States to pay compensation, the amount of which will be determined later.

However, in a blow for Tehran, the World Court said during Thursday's ruling that it did not have jurisdiction over $1.75 billion in frozen assets from Iran's central bank, by far the largest amount claimed back by Iran.

The case before the ICJ, also known as the World Court, was initially brought by Tehran against Washington in 2016 for allegedly breaching a 1955 friendship treaty by allowing US courts to freeze the assets of Iranian companies.

The money was to be given in compensation to victims of terrorist attacks.

In hearings last year the US argued the whole case should be dismissed because Iran has "unclean hands" and the asset seizures were the result of Tehran's alleged sponsoring of terrorism.

The court dismissed this defence entirely and ruled the treaty was valid.

The Islamic Republic denies supporting international terrorism.

