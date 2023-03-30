Since the end of World War II, the US dollar has served as the primary reserve currency globally, leaving little room for other currencies to grow as an alternative monetary system.

Currently, central banks hold about 60 percent of their foreign exchange reserves in American dollars. And about half of international trade, loans and global debt securities are invoiced in US dollars. In foreign exchange markets, where currencies are traded, the dollar is involved in nearly 90 percent of all transactions.

In 2014, however, the currency began to lose reserve status as Russia and China joined hands to de-dollarise its business dealings. The move was made in response to the imposition of Western sanctions following Moscow's annexation of Crimea, which restricted the ability of state-owned businesses and banks to raise capital in Western markets.

Countries to ditch the dollar

In the last two decades, the US dollar has lost over 12 percentage points of market share, from 71 percent to 59 percent in 2022.

Moscow has rapidly intensified its usage of the yuan via two main channels: raising the yuan's percentage in Russia's reserves and switching to direct ruble-yuan commerce rather than utilising the dollar as an intermediary

The Russian Finance Ministry raised the authorised percentage of yuan reserves in the National Wealth Fund to 60 percent at the end of the previous year.