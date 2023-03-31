Israel’s longest-serving Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, is a political veteran, an old warhorse who has fought and won many a battle individually and on behalf of his Likud Party.

But the massive backlash – mostly by commoners – against his controversial proposal to overhaul the country’s judiciary has taken the sheen of his achievements and left him much weaker politically.

Netanyahu’s plan aims to empower the government to have the power to appoint judges of the Supreme Court, the country’s top court, whose past decisions have made both the hardliner prime minister and his far-right allies angry. The changes would have severely curtailed the court’s power to act against elected leaders, especially the prime minister. The plan also aims to diminish the power of the government’s legal councillors.

Even some members of his cabinet, including the defence minister, opposed Netanyahu’s plan as hundreds of thousands of Israelis staged mass protests for weeks. Even US President Joe Biden, an all-weather ally of Tel Aviv, uncharacteristically criticised the embattled prime minister.

Netanyahu eventually appeared to back off, delaying the judicial reform vote in the Knesset as both Israeli pundits and politicians – including President Isaac Herzog – pointed out that for the first time ever, the Jewish state might reach “the brink of a civil war” if the government tried to bulldoze public opinion.

“When there is a possibility to prevent a civil war through negotiations, I will give a timeout for negotiations,” Netanyahu said, as he lived to fight another day.

But the hardline still appeared defiant as he responded to Biden by saying that “Israel is a sovereign country”. It was a clear signal that he might yet take a chance with the judicial package later on.

Country at crossroads

Alon Liel, the former director general of the Israeli foreign ministry, is among the experts who believe that the Jewish state has reached an inflection point with Netanyahu’s judicial overhaul plan.

In recent months, a big part of the Israeli public began fearing that Netanyahu aims “to change the democratic nature of the country,” according to Liel. “People got very worried, angry, annoyed and went to the streets in big numbers. We never had demonstrations this size in the history of Israel,” Liel tells TRT World.

Liel believes that many Israelis see Netanyahu’s judicial plan as an attempt “to lower” the status of the legal system, altering the Supreme Court’s neutral character. While it’s not all clear whether Netanyahu will try his chance again, the opposition so far managed to stop the prime minister’s legislation on the plan, he says.

If Netanyahu is able to pass the legislation in relation to the judicial overhaul in the Knesset, the Jewish state will cease to be a democracy anymore, according to Liel. “If he wins, Israel will be a dictatorship. If he loses, Israel will stay a democracy,” he says. “I don’t think there could be any compromise between democracy and dictatorship,” adds Liel.

There is a possibility that Israel might switch to a dictatorship, which might be much more suitable for the Netanyahu government to implement their illegal annexation plans of the West Bank and other Palestinian enclaves, according to Liel.

The Netanyahu government wants to destroy any possibility of Palestinian statehood, and this kind of destruction plan can not be implemented under the political umbrella of a democratic state, says Liel. His far-right coalition partners have long advocated such a policy, pushing him to realise this destruction plan.

Like Liel, Yoram Schweitzer, a former member of the Israeli intelligence community who now heads the Program on Terrorism and Low-Intensity Conflict at the INSS, a prominent think-tank, sees Netanyahu’s judicial plan as a serious threat to Israeli democracy.

What Netanyahu and his extremist allies are trying to do with this so-called judicial reform is “unequivocally a regime change,” Schweitzer tells TRT World. “If he succeeds, that would be a political and judicial crisis, the worst Israel has ever known,” says Schweitzer.