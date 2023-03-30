Brazil's far-right former president Jair Bolsonaro has returned from the United States, welcomed back by hundreds of chanting supporters at the Brasilia airport before heading straight into meetings with his political party.

"We are here to receive our president. His job will be to sort out this mess. The Lula government is just doing everything wrong," 45-year-old small business owner Anderson Clayton said on Thursday.

Supporters with Brazil flags draped around their shoulders sang the national anthem and chanted "legend" as they awaited Bolsonaro to exit the arrivals area, where security was tight.

Bolsonaro, who never conceded defeat in last year's election, is expected to lead the opposition to leftist President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, officials in Bolsonaro's PL party said.

Before boarding a plane in Orlando, Florida, Bolsonaro downplayed his leadership role and said he would use his experience to help his party campaign in next year's municipal elections, adding that the vote he lost in October is a closed chapter.

"We have turned a page and now we will prepare for next year's elections," he toldCNN Brasil shortly before boarding.

The 68-year-old former president will proceed from the airport to the headquarters of PL, which became the largest party in the House and the second largest in the Senate after the last election.

