Türkiye's indigenously developed and produced Marlin unmanned surface vessel (USV) has successfully fired Kuzgun medium-range guided missile for the first time, the head of Türkiye’s Defense Industries Presidency announced.

"Marlin test-fired solid propellant Kuzgun-KY cruise missile, achieving a first in its class by firing guided munition," Ismail Demir wrote on Twitter on Tuesday.

"We are determined to reach the top of this field," he added.

The Marlin, named after a fast-swimming saltwater fish, was the first USV to represent Türkiye at a NATO exercise.