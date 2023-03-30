A US reporter for The Wall Street Journal newspaper has been detained in Russia on charges of spying for Washington, Russian news agencies reported, citing the FSB security services.

The FSB security services said on Thursday they had "halted the illegal activities of US citizen Evan Geshkovich," who was "suspected of spying in the interests of the American government".

Their statement confirmed that Geshkovich, 31, was working with press accreditation issued by the Russian foreign ministry. But said he had been detained for gathering information "on an enterprise of the Russian military-industrial complex".

"The foreigner was detained in Yekaterinburg while attempting to obtain classified information," the FSB said, referring to a city in central Russia 1,800 kilometres east of Moscow.

Following the news, The Wall Street Journal said it "vehemently denies" Russian allegations about Gershkovich.

Meanwhile, a US diplomatic source said the embassy had not been informed about the incident and was seeking information from the Russian authorities about the case.

Gershkovich's arrest comes as Western journalists in Russia face increasing restrictions.

Staff of Western media outlets often report being tailed, particularly during trips outside of major urban hubs of Moscow and Saint Petersburg.

