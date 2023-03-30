Thursday, March 30, 2023

A group of 65 Ukrainian military personnel has completed training in the United States on the Patriot air defence system and returned to Europe, the Pentagon has said.

Ukraine repeatedly pushed the United States for the high-tech system to help shield against Russian strikes and Washington promised late last year that it would provide a Patriot battery, with Kiev's troops starting training in Oklahoma in January.

"This week, 65 Ukrainian air defenders completed Patriot training at Fort Sill, Oklahoma and have now arrived back in Europe," Pentagon spokesperson Brigadier General Pat Ryder told journalists.

"They're integrating with other Ukrainian air defenders along with donated Patriot air defence equipment from the United States, Germany and the Netherlands," he said.

Follow more updates👇

1844 GMT — Russia to continue informing US of missile launches

Russia has said it would continue informing the US of any missile launches it conducts under a 1988 exchange agreement.

In a statement to reporters in Moscow, Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said that in the current situation concerning the framework of the New START Treaty, Russia and the US had suspended all information exchanges and elements of verification.

"But, as it was announced back in February, on a voluntary basis, the Russian Federation will adhere to the central quantitative restrictions on START, established in the START Treaty, and will also continue to implement the 1988 agreement on the exchange of notifications on missile launches," Ryabkov said.

Signed in 2010 and extended in 2021 for another five years, the New START Treaty aims to control and reduce strategic nuclear forces used by the US and Russia.

1744 GMT — US slaps sanctions on man seeking to sell DPRK arms to Russia

The US has said it had imposed sanctions on a Slovakian man for trying to arrange the sale of over two dozen types of North Korean weapons and munitions to Russia to help Moscow replace military equipment lost in its war with Ukraine.

The action, which comes as Washington warned that Russia is seeking to acquire additional weapons from North Korea, is the latest in a series of sanctions the US has imposed targeting Moscow and its attempts to obtain military equipment.

The US Treasury Department said in a statement it had imposed sanctions on Slovakian national Ashot Mkrtychev "for having attempted to, directly or indirectly, import, export, or re-export to, into, or from the DPRK any arms or related materiel."

1743 GMT — Russia seeks new arms deal with North Korea, US says

Russia is seeking to broker a new deal with North Korea to purchase additional weapons in exchange for food as it seeks to aid its ongoing offensive against Ukraine, the US has said.

National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby said the over year-long war has "forced" Russia to turn "to rogue regimes to try to obtain weapons and equipment to support its military operations" in Ukraine.

"That's in part because of the sweeping sanctions and export controls that we've imposed," he told reporters on a virtual briefing. "We remain concerned that North Korea will provide further support to Russia's military operations against Ukraine. And we have new information that Russia is actively seeking to acquire additional munitions from North Korea."

1742 GMT — Ukraine controls a third of Bakhmut: presidency adviser

Ukraine controls only a third of the embattled eastern city of Bakhmut, which has seen the longest battle of the Russian offensive, an advisor to Ukraine's presidency has said.

"Bakhmut is one-third controlled by Ukraine, as international observers have established," Sergiy Leshchenko said in a briefing broadcast by the presidency's Telegram channel.

He denied however that the city was surrounded by Russian forces despite recent claims from a Russian aide in the Donetsk region, where Bakhmut is located, that it was "practically surrounded".

1647 GMT — Russia's Putin signs decree on routine spring conscription: Tass agency

Russian President Vladimir Putin has signed a decree setting out the routine spring conscription campaign, calling 147,000 citizens up for statutory military service, Tass news agency has said.

Last September Putin signed an order calling up 120,000 people for the autumn campaign. At the time, Tass quoted the defence ministry as saying the conscription was not in any way related to the special military operation, Russia's official term for the war in Ukraine.

All men in Russia are required to carry out a year's military service between the ages of 18 and 27, or equivalent training while in higher education.

On average, in recent years, around 130,000 people have been called up in each of the spring and autumn campaigns, Tass said.

1550 GMT — Belarus concerned over deployment of NATO troops near border

Belarus has said the deployment of NATO troops near its border with neighbouring countries signifies an “irresponsible escalation” amid the continuing war in neighbouring Ukraine.

“Deployment of fresh NATO’s troops near the Belarus’ border & further Alliance’s enlargement in Northern Europe are an irresponsible escalation and key factors threatening European security,” the Belarusian Foreign Ministry said on its English-language Twitter account.

The statement came in response to EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell saying on Twitter that Belarus hosting Russian nuclear weapons would mean "an irresponsible escalation and threat to European security."

1023 GMT — French court opposes extradition of Ukraine billionaire Zhevago

A French court has ruled Ukrainian billionaire Kostyantyn Zhevago should not be extradited over accusations of embezzlement, a spokesperson for Zhevago said.

Zhevago, who controls London-listed iron pellet producer Ferrexpo, was arrested at a French ski resort in December at the request of Ukraine, which wants him over the disappearance of $113 million from the now bankrupt lender Finance & Credit Bank. Zhevago denies any wrong-doing.

Zhevago had been released on bail for $1.1 million following his initial arrest near Chambery in France.

0928 GMT — Japan to provide $470M to Ukraine for restoration of energy infrastructures

Japan has decided to provide two aid packages totalling $470 million to Ukraine for the reconstruction of the country and energy recovery.

Japan’s Ambassador to Ukraine Matsuda Kuninori and Ukraine’s Deputy Prime Minister for Restoration Oleksandr Kubrakov signed the aid agreement, a statement by the Japanese Foreign Ministry said.

The statement said that the aid will provide Ukraine with the equipment necessary to conduct de-mining and debris clearance, which it said are “prerequisites for recovery and reconstruction,” as well as livelihood reconstruction.

0928 GMT — Recalling Bucha deaths, Zelenskyy describes 'horrific' year in Kiev region

Ukraine's president has said the past year had been "the most horrific" in the lives of many residents of the Kiev region, where Russian troops are accused of committing war crimes before withdrawing a year ago.

"For many residents of the Kyiv region, the past year has become the most horrific in their entire lives. And the liberation of the Kyiv region has become a symbol of the fact that Ukraine will be able to win this war," President Volodymyr Zelenskyy wrote in English on the Telegram messaging app.

Zelenskyy wrote his Telegram post under video footage showing heavily damaged buildings and vehicles that had been destroyed in Bucha and Irpin.