TRNC leader says police averted Greek Cypriot attack on his car in London
Dozens of people try to prevent Ersin Tatar from entering King's College, where the TRNC president was going to attend a conference on Cyprus dispute — an incident condemned by Türkiye.
Ersin Tatar says reason behind the incident was media coverage of his contacts with journalists and lawmakers in UK. / AA
March 29, 2023

UK police have prevented Greek Cypriot protesters in London from blocking and attacking the vehicle of Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus [TRNC] President Ersin Tatar, an incident Türkiyeimmediately condemned.

A group of about 50 people on Wednesday tried to prevent Tatar's entry into King's College, where he was going to attend a conference on the Cyprus dispute, according to the TRNC Presidency.

They were carrying Greek flags and banners against Tatar and Turkish Cypriots.

British and Turkish security guards in front of the university building dispersed the crowd, enabling Tatar's passage.

In a television appearance on Turkish media after the incident, Tatar said the protesters would have attacked him if there were no police presence at the university's entry.

"They can't tolerate it," Tatar said, adding the reason behind the incident was the media coverage of his contacts with journalists and lawmakers in the UK, as well as his speeches.

"They don't even want to let our voices be heard. Because when our voice is heard, they see that it will be accepted, they see that it will become stronger," he said.

Meanwhile, Türkiye condemned the incident and expressed support for TRNC leader.

Turkish Vice President Fuat Oktay spoke to the TRNC's Tatar and conveyed a message of support "on behalf of our President [Recep Tayyip Erdogan], our nation and myself."

Oktay condemned the incident and said Türkiye would always stand by the president of TRNC in every respect.

