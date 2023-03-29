Uganda has flagged off 1,000 Ugandan troops to eastern Democratic Republic of Congo [DRC] under the regional East African Community [EAC] force.

The troops were flagged off on Wednesday by Uganda people's defence forces [or UPDF] commander for Land Forces, Lieutenant General Kayanja Muhanga at a function held at Bunagana border post located between Uganda and DRC.

Hundreds of residents from both sides of the border attended the flag off ceremony.

The deputy spokesperson of UPDF, Deo Akiki said the Ugandan army contingent of 1,000 troops will be operating from Ituri province.

Burundi and Kenya have already sent their troops to DRC for the same mission.

Uganda's contingent is led by colonel Michael Hairoba.

"We are going as ambassadors of peace in Congo. We are prepared, we are trained and are ready for the task," Hairoba said.

Lieutenant General Muhanga said the Ugandan army is not new at keeping peace in other countries.

"Having pacified the country, UPDF now exports peace in other countries. We were in Liberia, we are in Somalia, We have been in South Sudan and the Central African Republic," Muhanga said.

"This force has a mission to witness the process of achieving peace in eastern DRC. Our work is to ensure implementation of the decisions taken by the heads of state. We are not going to be enemies of anybody there."

