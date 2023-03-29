Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the president of the United Arab Emirates, has appointed his eldest son Khaled as crown prince of Abu Dhabi, placing him next in line to take over as the leader of the federation.

The state-run WAM news agency announced the appointment of Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan on Wednesday as crown prince, without providing further details.

After Sheikh Mohammed, 62, ascended to the presidency last year, rumours swirled about whether he would make one of his brothers his heir.

In that case, the front-runners would have been Sheikh Tahnoun bin Zayed, the powerful national security chief, Sheikh Mansour, the owner of the Manchester City football club, or the Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah.

A separate announcement said Sheikh Mohammed had appointed Sheikh Mansour as vice president of the UAE with the approval of the Federal Supreme Council.

Sheikh Tahnoun and another brother, Sheikh Hazza, were appointed deputy rulers of Abu Dhabi.

Sheikh Khaled, 41, the new crown prince, has risen to prominence at the country's state security service and as chairman of the powerful Abu Dhabi Executive Office.

Yemen war and ties with Israel