The UN General Assembly has adopted by consensus and to cheers a resolution calling for the world body's top court to outline legal obligations related to climate crisis.

Pushed for years by Vanuatu and Pacific islander youth, the measure adopted Wednesday asks the International Court of Justice (ICJ) to lay out nations' obligations for protecting Earth's climate and the legal consequences they face if they don't.

"Together, you are making history," UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said, emphasising that even if non-binding, an opinion from the International Court of Justice "would assist the General Assembly, the UN and member states to take the bolder and stronger climate action that our world so desperately needs." The resolution, ultimately co-sponsored by more than 130 member states, had been widely expected to pass.

The adoption sends "a loud and clear message not only around the world, but far into the future," Vanuatu's Prime Minister Ishmael Kalsakau told the assembly.

The resolution asks the ICJ to clarify the "obligations of States under international law to ensure the protection of the climate system."

'Defining challenge of our times'