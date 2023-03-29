Türkiye will officially grant Akkuyu Nuclear Power Plant nuclear facility status on April 27, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced on Wednesday.

Erdogan made the announcement on Wednesday at his Justice and Development (AK) Party's group meeting in Ankara.

He also pledged to complete the permanent houses in last month's earthquake-hit regions and affirmed to carry out efforts that will ensure that the lives of quake victims return to normal.

In addition, he pledged to announce "good news" on April 20, during "the ceremony of transporting Black Sea Gas to Filyos."

"Next month (April), we will share with our nation the joy of our many remarkable defense industry projects, from Hurjet to Anadolu ship," he added.

Hurjet is a domestically produced jet trainer and light attack aircraft, designed to play a critical role by using its superior performance features with its single-engine, tandem, and cockpit with a modern avionics suite.

Meanwhile, the TCG Anadolu, which will be Türkiye's largest warship, is also preparing to join the inventory.