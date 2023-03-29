A new report has said the world's number of operational atomic warheads increased in 2022, in the shadow of heightened nuclear tensions since the Russia-Ukraine war.

The nine official and unofficial nuclear powers held 9,576 ready-to-use warheads in 2023 –– up from 9,440 the year prior, according to the Nuclear Weapons Ban Monitor published by the NGO Norwegian People's Aid on Wednesday.

Those weapons have a "collective destructive power" equal to "more than 135,000 Hiroshima bombs," the report said.

The figures are published as Moscow has repeatedly raised the nuclear threat in connection to its war in Ukraine and Western military aid to the Eastern European country.

On Saturday, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced that he had agreed with Minsk to deploy "tactical" nuclear weapons in Belarus, a country on the EU's doorstep.

The additional 136 warheads to the ready-to-use global nuclear stockpile last year were attributed to Russia, which has the world's largest arsenal with 5,889 operational warheads, as well as China, India, North Korea and Pakistan.