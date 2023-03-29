The Russian military has conducted drills of its strategic missile forces, deploying mobile launchers in Siberia in a show of the country's massive nuclear capability amid the fighting in Ukraine.

As part of the drills, the Yars mobile missile launchers will manoeuvre across three regions of Siberia, Russia's Defence Ministry said on Wednesday.

The movements will involve measures to conceal the deployment from foreign intelligence assets, the ministry added but did not mention plans for any practice launches.

The Yars is a nuclear-tipped intercontinental ballistic missile with a range of about 11,000 kilometres (over 6,800 miles). It forms the backbone of Russia's strategic missile forces.

The Defence Ministry released a video showing massive trucks carrying the missiles driving out from a base to go on patrol. The manoeuvres involve about 300 vehicles and 3,000 troops in eastern Siberia, according to the ministry.

The massive exercise took place days after Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a plan to deploy tactical nuclear weapons to Belarus, Russia's neighbour and ally.

