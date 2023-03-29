Russia and India are looking at expanding the use of the Northern Sea shipping route that passes through the Artic and which could include the building of processing facilities, Russia's Interfax agency has reported.

Alexei Chekunkov, Russia's Minister for the Development of the Far East and the Arctic, is visiting India and a key issue in his talks with Indian officials was the "reliable and safe" transportation of goods through the Northern Sea Route using Russian and Indian ports, Interfax reported on Wednesday.

"It was especially noted that the cost of delivering a container from Vladivostok to India is a third lower than the cost of shipping a container from Moscow," the news agency quoted a Chekunkov statement as saying.

India, which has not explicitly condemned Russia's offensive in Ukraine, emerged as the largest buyer of Russian oil after China last year.

READ MORE:US 'happy' for India to continue buying Russian oil, minus Western services

READ MORE: US targets China, Iran over 'religious freedom abuses'; India let off

Russian oil sales to India up 22-fold last year