A Maryland appellate court has reinstated Adnan Syed's murder conviction and ordered a new hearing, marking the latest development in the protracted legal odyssey chronicled in the hit podcast "Serial."

Though Syed's conviction was reinstated on Tuesday, he will not immediately be taken back into custody.

In a 2-1 decision, the Appellate Court of Maryland ruled a lower court failed to give sufficient notice to the victim's family when it scheduled the September hearing that vacated Syed's conviction and allowed him to regain his freedom after more than two decades behind bars.

The intermediate court's order does not go into effect for 60 days, which delays any immediate consequences and allows the parties time to decide whether to appeal and schedule upcoming proceedings accordingly.

Syed's attorney Erica Suter said they will ask the state supreme court to review the case.

Maryland law provides victims with the right to prior notice of conviction vacatur hearings, and that right was violated in the case of Hae Min Lee's brother, the appellate court ruled.

Syed was convicted in 2000 of killing Lee, his high school ex-girlfriend whose body was found in a makeshift grave after her disappearance in 1999.

Syed, 41, was released last September after serving more than two decades in prison for Lee's murder after prosecutors provided new DNA evidence that pointed to other suspects.

He was exonerated of the charges in October.

Improper notification

Lee's brother, Young Lee, was notified on a Friday afternoon that the hearing would take place the following Monday, giving him only one business day before the hearing was "insufficient time to reasonably allow Mr. Lee, who lived in California, to attend the hearing in person," instead requiring him to attend remotely, the appellate court ruled.

Young Lee attended the hearing via Zoom after the judge denied his request to postpone the proceedings one week to allow his in-person attendance.

Lee's family filed the appeal arguing that they were not properly notified of the efforts to release Syed.

"Because the circuit court violated Mr. Lee's right to notice of, and his right to attend, the hearing on the State’s motion to vacate…this Court has the power and obligation to remedy those violations, as long we can do so without violating Mr. Syed's right to be free from double jeopardy," court documents said.