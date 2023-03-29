Argentina has pushed for renewed negotiations over the disputed Falkland Islands during the meeting of the South American country's President Alberto Fernandez with the United Nations General Secretary Antonio Guterres in New York.

At the UN headquarters on Tuesday, Fernandez called for efforts "to resume negotiations in order to find a peaceful solution to the sovereignty dispute over Malvinas Islands as soon as possible," according to a statement from the president's office.

Earlier this month, Argentina walked away from the controversial Foradori-Duncan pact with the United Kingdom over the disputed Falkland Islands that Argentina says were illegally taken from the South American nation some 190 years ago.

Buenos Aires demanded new talks with London to renegotiate the sovereignty of the South Atlantic archipelago.

Argentina says the Falklands were illegally taken from it in 1833 and sent troops to the British overseas colony in 1982.

London dispatched its military and Buenos Aires lost the two-month war that claimed the lives of 649 Argentines and 255 British soldiers.

London says the Falklands are a self-governing entity under its protection. The islands are located in the South Atlantic about 600 kilometres from the Argentine mainland and some 12,985 kilometres from the UK.

A 2013 referendum on the islands resulted in a 99.8 percent vote to remain British.

