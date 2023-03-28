Israel's most far-right government ever and opposition parties have ended a "positive" first meeting on controversial judiciary reforms that sparked a general strike and mass protests, in the country's most severe domestic crisis in years.

"After about an hour and a half, the meeting, which took place in a positive spirit, came to an end," President Isaac Herzog's office said late on Tuesday.

"Tomorrow, President Isaac Herzog will continue the series of meetings," it added.

His office described talks between working teams representing the ruling coalition, Yesh Atid and the National Unity Party — two centrist parties — as "a first dialogue meeting".

"We thank the president for opening his house to the negotiation process for the benefit of the citizens of Israel," Yesh Atid tweeted.

After three months of increasing tensions that split the nation and raised concerns among the United States and other allies, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu bowed to pressure in the face of a nationwide walkout on Monday.

The strike hit airports, hospitals and more, while tens of thousands of reform opponents rallied outside parliament in Jerusalem.

"Out of a will to prevent a rupture among our people, I have decided to pause the second and third readings of the bill" to allow time for dialogue, the prime minister said in a broadcast.

The decision to halt the legislative process marked a dramatic U-turn for the premier, who just a day earlier announced he was sacking his defence minister who had called for the very same step.

The move was greeted with suspicion in Israel, with the president of the Israel Democracy Institute think-tank remarking it does not amount to a peace deal.

"Rather, it's a ceasefire perhaps for regrouping, reorganising, reorienting and then charging — potentially — charging ahead," Yohanan Plesner told journalists.

'Ruse or bluff'

Opposition leader Yair Lapid reacted warily, saying on Monday he wanted to be sure "that there is no ruse or bluff".

A joint statement on Tuesday from Lapid's party and that of Benny Gantz, a former defence minister, said such talks would stop immediately "if the law is put on the Knesset's [parliament's] agenda".

The opposition had previously refused to negotiate the reforms — which would hand politicians more power over the judiciary — until the legislative process was stopped.