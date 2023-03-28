The UN chief has urged the 193-member General Assembly [UNGA] to establish a new international institution to clarify the fate and whereabouts of 100,000 missing Syrians.

Syrians deserve to know the truth about the fate of their loved ones, Antonio Guterres said on Tuesday.

''Justice demands it – peace and reconciliation depend on it,'' Guterres told the UNGA.

An estimated 100,000 have gone missing since the country's civil war began in 2011 when anti-regime protests were brutally repressed during the Arab Spring.

''People in every part of the country and across all divides have loved ones who are missing, including family members who were forcibly disappeared, abducted, tortured, and arbitrarily detained,'' said Guterres.

''We must work to resolve this deeply painful situation with determination and urgency.''

