WORLD
2 MIN READ
World Bank allocates over $200 million to support food security in Yemen
Around 1.8 million Yemeni households are set to benefit from the grant.
World Bank allocates over $200 million to support food security in Yemen
The conflict, which has been ongoing for eight years, has led to one of the world's worst humanitarian crises. / Reuters Archive
By Meryem Demirhan
March 28, 2023

The World Bank has announced a $207 million grant to address food security and malnutrition in war-torn Yemen.

The grant, offered by the World Bank's International Development Association, aims to "address chronic food insecurity and malnutrition in Yemen," the bank said in a statement.

"Around 1.8 million Yemeni households will benefit" from the grant," the bank said.

"It will also support poor and vulnerable households facing multiple overlapping crises, including conflict, food price inflation, climate-related emergencies such as the August-September 2022 floods, and the consequences of the Covid-19 pandemic," the statement added.

Yemen descended into a deadly civil war in September 2014, when Houthi rebels seized much of the country, including the capital, Sanaa. 

RECOMMENDED

A coalition led by Saudi Arabia intervened militarily in early 2015 to restore the government to power.

The conflict, which has been ongoing for eight years, has led to one of the world's worst humanitarian crises, with millions at risk of starvation.

READ MORE: UN assistance for Yemen children 'at risk' due to funding shortfall

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Russian and Ukrainian negotiators enter second day of peace talks under US plan
Trump administration considers naval blockade to halt Cuban oil imports — report
In photos: Buying frenzy as 15 US states declare emergency ahead of 'historic' winter storm
Israeli troops kill Palestinian man in occupied West Bank and seize his body
First round of US-brokered Russia-Ukraine talks ends in UAE
Türkiye signals readiness to deploy troops to Gaza despite Israeli opposition
'History is on our side': Minnesota grinds to halt as state stages historic anti-ICE strike
Zelenskyy seeks Russian 'answers' as trilateral talks expand in UAE
Wedding blast kills at least five in Pakistan, police suspect suicide bombing
UN Human Rights Council approves probe into Iran protest crackdown
Syria declares health emergency over in Aleppo, Raqqa after army gains ground
Erdogan, top diplomats from Balkan countries discuss ties, regional issues
Uganda detains 2,000 after disputed vote, 30 killed: army
Albanese warns Israeli UNRWA demolition signals wider attack on UN system
More US states declare emergency as monster winter storm barrels across nation