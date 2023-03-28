An Afghan toddler who was bundled onto an evacuation flight from Kabul in 2021 after her parents died in a bomb blast has been reunited with relatives at a Qatar orphanage.

The little girl, now believed to be about 21 months old and given the name Maryam by the orphanage, saw her uncle Yaar Mohammad Niazi and her brother and two sisters again for the first time.

"I did not know if we would ever find her again, and now I am overcome" with emotion, said Niazi, aged about 40 and with four children of his own. "When I held her, I just told myself, 'she is alive'."

The tearful reunion ended a desperate search for Maryam since the chaotic days of August 2021 when the Taliban took control of the Afghan capital, sparking a panicked mass flight.

Maryam's parents were among those trying to flee with their four children when they were killed in a huge bomb blast and gun battle at Kabul airport that claimed 183 lives on August 26.

The little girl, whose birth name was Aliza, was only weeks old when her mother and father died in the attack claimed by the local chapter of Daesh terror group.

Unexpected journey

Amid the carnage, a teenage boy grabbed her and carried her onto a US military flight taking Afghans and stranded expatriates to Doha, a Qatari official said.

She found a new home in Qatar's Dreama orphanage while her elder brother and two sisters stayed back in Afghanistan.

Maryam was the youngest of about 200 Afghan children to be evacuated alone on the flights that carried tens of thousands out of Afghanistan.

"We took them in and gave them specialised care," said the Qatari official, speaking on condition of not being identified.

"We worked with UNICEF to see if there were any family members."

The UN children's agency was quickly besieged with frantic requests from families back in Afghanistan looking for missing relatives.

DNA tests