The French Senate besmirched its reputation after hosting personalities linked to the PKK/YPG and "awarding them with a medal of honour," the Turkish National Defence Ministry has said.

"The hosting of the representatives of the bloody PKK/YPG terrorist organisation in the parliament of NATO member France casts a shadow over its respectability," the ministry said on Tuesday.

The statement came a day after the Turkish Foreign Ministry summoned French Ambassador Herve Magro to strongly condemn Saturday's event.

Pierre Laurent, vice-president of the French Senate, announced on Twitter Saturday that he hosted a delegation from northeast Syria last week to discuss the situation in the region.

Turkish officials also issued a diplomatic protest to Magro and reiterated Ankara's expectations of solidarity from its NATO allies in its fight against terrorism.

The attacks of the PKK/PYD/YPG and the so-called SDF against Türkiye and Syrians, and their "separatist and destabilising activities" in the region were brought to the attention of Magro, Turkish diplomatic sources said.

"This move is against the spirit of alliance and also hollows out NATO's fight against terrorism," the ministry said, adding that the Turkish forces will continue their fight against all terrorist organisations.

Ankara expects French authorities to not give credit to the efforts that provide international legitimacy to the PKK/YPG's affiliates in Syria.