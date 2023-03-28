Several people at an immigration detention centre in a Mexican city near the US border died in a fire that broke out at the facility overnight, according to news reports.

An AFP news agency journalist saw firemen and rescuers placing several bodies covered with blankets in the parking lot of the National Migration Institute (INM) facility in Ciudad Juarez on Tuesday.

At least 39 people were killed and 29 others were injured during the incident, according to INM source, who spoke to the AP news agency on condition of anonymity, because they were not authorised to speak publicly about the case.

A rescuer who asked AFP not to be identified because he was not authorised to speak to the press explained that there were about 70 migrants, mostly Venezuelans, at the site.

Vinagly, a Venezuelan woman, stood outside the immigration centre, desperate for information about her 27-year-old husband who had been detained there.

"He was taken away in an ambulance," she told AFP, adding that her husband had documents allowing him to remain in Mexico.

"They (immigration officials) don't tell you anything. A family member can die and they don't tell you he's dead," Vinagly said.

New measures