WORLD
3 MIN READ
Greece to hold early elections on May 21: PM Mitsotakis
Greece’s center-right prime minister calls a general election on May 21, in the aftermath of a train disaster that has reduced his party’s long-standing majority in opinion polls.
Greece to hold early elections on May 21: PM Mitsotakis
Recently Mitsotakis' reputation has been dented by allegations of wiretapping by state security services, as well as the government’s failure to protect rail network safety, but the election is unlikely to produce a new governent. / Reuters
March 28, 2023

Greece will hold an early parliamentary election on May 21, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis has announced.

The conservative government's four-year term expires in July.

"The country and its citizens need clear horizons... the national elections will be held at the end of the four-year term, as I had committed from the start," Mitsotakis told a televised cabinet meeting on Tuesday.

While opinion polls show Mitsotakis's New Democracy party in the lead over the main opposition, the leftist Syriza party, the gap has narrowed following a rail disaster on February 28.

Mitsotakis said that if a clear majority is not secured in the first round of the elections, a second round will be held by early July.

The May 21 poll will take place under a newly-introduced system of proportional representation. 

The system makes it difficult for a party to gain a clear majority, setting the stage for a second, run-off round that will take place "at the latest by early July", the premier said. 

READ MORE:Tens of thousands of protesters clash with police over Greece train crash

RECOMMENDED

'Clear skies'

The February 28 train crash in northern Greece left 57 people dead. The disaster stirred public anger, cutting a lead by the conservative New Democracy party by about half to 4 points over its left-wing main rival, Syriza.

“The country needs clear skies … our work continues more boldly and with fewer compromises,” Mitsotakis said during the meeting.

Mitsotakis, the 55-year-old son of the late former prime minister Constantine Mitsotakis, has remained popular throughout his four-year term. 

But more recently his reputation has been dented by allegations of wiretapping by state security services, as well as the government’s failure to protect rail network safety.

The election is unlikely to produce a new government.

READ MORE: Stationmaster charged as PM Mitsotakis apologises over Greece train crash

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Russian and Ukrainian negotiators enter second day of peace talks under US plan
Trump administration considers naval blockade to halt Cuban oil imports — report
In photos: Buying frenzy as 15 US states declare emergency ahead of 'historic' winter storm
Israeli troops kill Palestinian man in occupied West Bank and seize his body
First round of US-brokered Russia-Ukraine talks ends in UAE
Türkiye signals readiness to deploy troops to Gaza despite Israeli opposition
'History is on our side': Minnesota grinds to halt as state stages historic anti-ICE strike
Zelenskyy seeks Russian 'answers' as trilateral talks expand in UAE
Wedding blast kills at least five in Pakistan, police suspect suicide bombing
UN Human Rights Council approves probe into Iran protest crackdown
Syria declares health emergency over in Aleppo, Raqqa after army gains ground
Erdogan, top diplomats from Balkan countries discuss ties, regional issues
Uganda detains 2,000 after disputed vote, 30 killed: army
Albanese warns Israeli UNRWA demolition signals wider attack on UN system
More US states declare emergency as monster winter storm barrels across nation