On Monday, Sweden’s military banned its staff from installing Chinese-owned TikTok on official devices, joining several other western nations and government agencies in clamping down on the highly popular short-form video-sharing app.

Over the past few weeks, the US, European Commission, the Netherlands, Britain, Canada, Norway, France and even New Zealand have banned the app on work devices over fears of user data harvesting by the communist government in Beijing.

The primary concern raised by governments banning TikTok is that the Chinese government could use that user data to spread misinformation.

As the ban keeps growing, the BBC has asked its staff to install the app on corporate devices only if there is a “justified business reason” to do so. Earlier this month, Denmark’s DR became the first national broadcaster to ban the app from staff’s work devices.

TikTok — owned by the Chinese company ByteDance — is available in over 150 countries and has an estimated one billion active users. In comparison, Facebook has a user base of 2.9 billion and YouTube 2.2 billion.

‘Bad PR’

Matt Navarra, social media expert and industry analyst, tells TRT World that the West’s concerns are not because the app collects user data and device information as it is not unique to TikTok, as other social media platforms work in a similar way.

For the US and other Western countries, the worries stem from the simple premise that the Chinese government can potentially use the app as a tool of propaganda or to gather information about significant individuals, particularly in prominent positions in government and global companies.

“This (threat of data mining) doesn’t apply to other US-based social media parent companies, such as Meta and Twitter,” he adds. “TikTok has been caught doing things which have increased people's suspicions of the platform. For example, using location tracking activity on journalists from BuzzFeed and the Financial Times in the US.”

Though TikTok has claimed to have fired their “rogue employees” who collected user data, it has done little to assuage the West. The Chinese government has separately denied ever asking companies to hand over data gathered overseas.

“This was very bad PR, even though TikTok calls these people rogue employees who acted on their own accord,” he says.

“These initiatives have a snowball effect, and we'll probably see many more countries and big organisations like the BBC implement some sort of restrictions on their staff, particularly if the US does decide to go ahead with the ban nationwide.”

‘Cold War-style confrontation’