Far-right National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir will get control of Israel’s National Guard in exchange for his support for delaying controversial judicial overhaul plans, according to local media.

Earlier Monday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced a delay to the judicial reform plans amid protests against the planned change.

Before the announcement, the Jewish Strength Party, headed by Ben-Gvir, said the minister agreed to give the government an extension on advancing the judicial reform bill in the Knesset (Israel’s parliament) until the next Knesset session, which starts in early May.

Israeli human rights organisation, the Association for Civil Rights in Israel, said the National Guard move would create "a private, armed militia that would be directly under Ben-Gvir's control."