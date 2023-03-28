A former elite soldier charged with murder for allegedly killing an unarmed man in Afghanistan has been released on bail by an Australian magistrate, who concluded on Tuesday that he could face danger from "extremists" in prison.

Oliver Schulz, 41, had been in custody since his arrest in rural New South Wales state last week on the war crime of murder.

His lawyer Phillip Boulten applied for bail in Sydney’s Downing Center Local Court on Monday, arguing the former Special Air Service Regiment trooper faced serious risks to his personal safety in the prison system and had to be segregated from other inmates.

Boulten claimed that “wherever" Schulz is going to be held, "he is likely to have to mix with people in prison who sympathise with the Taliban" or other extremist groups.

Magistrate Jennifer Atkinson granted the request, agreeing the risks posed to him while behind bars were too great.

“It’s possible to infer that there may be some people being held there who may take an adverse position in relation to what was said to be the accused’s behaviour both as a member of the (Australian Defense Force) and also on the day the incident allegedly occurred,” Atkinson told the court.

Schulz had been held at a maximum security prison in Goulburn, 200 kilometers (120 miles) southwest of Sydney. Most of New South Wales' worst convicted terrorists are held at Goulburn.

Killing captured on camera

Helmet camera footage aired by Australian Broadcasting Corporation in 2020 that was shot in Afghanistan’s Uruzgan Province in 2012 will form part of the prosecution case.

The footage allegedly shows Schulz shoot local man Dad Mohammad three times as he lay on his back in a wheat field with his hands and knees raised.

His father later made a complaint to the Australian Defense Force alleging his son had been shot in the head.

