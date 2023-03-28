Philippines President Ferdinand Marcos Jr has announced that he is cutting off Manila's contact with the International Criminal Court (ICC) after it rejected an appeal asking it to stop investigating his predecessor's war on drugs that left thousands dead.

Thousands of Filipinos, mainly low-level dealers and users, were killed by police during Rodrigo Duterte's fierce crackdown on illicit drugs, with many more gunned down in mysterious circumstances.

The ICC is investigating widespread allegations by human rights groups and victims of systematic executions and cover-ups by police, who say they killed suspects only in self-defence.

"That ends all our involvement with the ICC .... At this point, we essentially are disengaging from any contact, any communication," Marcos told reporters when asked about the appeal, which was rejected this week.

"We cannot cooperate with the ICC considering the very serious questions about their jurisdiction and about what we consider to be interference and practically attacks on the sovereignty of the republic."

The ICC is a court of last resort that can exercise jurisdiction if states are unable or unwilling to investigate crimes.

The Philippines has argued its own institutions are capable of prosecuting crimes.

As international criticism mounted, Duterte unilaterally withdrew the Philippines from the ICC's founding treaty in 2018.

The treaty stipulates the ICC can investigate crimes that took place while a country was a member.