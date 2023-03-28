Russia's defence ministry has announced that it test-fired anti-ship missiles in the Sea of Japan.

"In the waters of the Sea of Japan, missile ships of the Pacific Fleet fired Moskit cruise missiles at a mock enemy sea target," the ministry said in a statement on its Telegram account on Tuesday.

"The target, located at a distance of about 100 kilometres (62.14 miles), was successfully hit by a direct hit from two Moskit cruise missiles."

The Moskit, whose NATO reporting name is the SS-N-22 Sunburn, is a medium-range supersonic anti-ship cruise missile that has conventional and nuclear warhead capacity,

It is capable of destroying a ship within a range of up to 120 km (75 miles).

The ministry said the exercise took place in the Peter the Great Gulf in the Sea of Japan but did not give more precise coordinates.

The gulf borders the Russian Pacific Fleet headquarters at Fokino and is about 700 kilometers (430 miles) from Japan's northern Hokkaido Island.