North Korea's leader Kim Jong-un has called for his country to expand production of "weapon-grade nuclear materials" and build more powerful weapons, state media reported.

Kim's latest threat, a doubling-down on an earlier promise to ramp up nuke production "exponentially", came ahead of a US Navy carrier strike group's scheduled arrival in South Korea on Tuesday.

Kim was briefed by officials from the country's nuclear weapons institute, the official Korean Central News Agency reported, and said that North Korea should prepare to use its nukes "anytime and anywhere".

He called on officials to "expand on a far-sighted way the production of weapon-grade nuclear materials for thoroughly implementing the plan on increasing nuclear arsenals exponentially."

Kim also "put spurs to continuing to produce powerful nuclear weapons", KCNA added.

When North Korea has "flawlessly" prepared its nuclear weapons systems then "the enemy would fear us and not dare provoke our state sovereignty, system and people", Kim said, according to the report.

'Irreversible' nuclear power