The World Bank expects global economic growth to fall to its lowest level in three decades by the end of 2030, calling the period from now until then the "lost decade."

"The global economy’s 'speed limit'—the maximum long-term rate at which it can grow without sparking inflation—is set to slump to a three-decade low by 2030," it said on Monday in a report titled "Falling Long-Term Growth Prospects: Trends, Expectations, and Policies."

"Nearly all the economic forces that powered progress and prosperity over the last three decades are fading. As a result, between 2022 and 2030 average global potential GDP growth is expected to decline by roughly a third from the rate that prevailed in the first decade of this century to 2.2 percent a year," it added.

For developing economies, growth is expected slowing down to a 4 percent annual expansion during the remainder of this decade, down from 6 percent annual growth between 2000 and 2010.

"These declines would be much steeper in the event of a global financial crisis or a recession," the World Bank warned.