At least seven people have been killed and 46 others are missing in a landslide triggered by months of heavy rainfall in southern Ecuador, the government.

Revising the confirmed death toll down from 16, the communications ministry said on Tuesday 23 people were reported injured when the mudslide hit the village of Alausi in Chimborazo province, some 300 kilometres south of the capital Quito.

The agency estimated that 500 people and 163 homes were affected by the disaster, which also destroyed a portion of the Pan-American Highway.

The governor of Chimborazo, Ivan Vinueza, told The Associated Press that some of the injured were taken to area hospitals. Authorities initially issued an evacuation order due to the imminent risk of new landslides, but they lifted it a few hours later.

Area residents told local media they heard tremors on the mountain before the landslide, which is estimated to be about 490 feet wide and 1 kilometre long. It dragged trees, homes and other buildings.