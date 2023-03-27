The Dalai Lama has named a US-born 8-year-old Mongolian boy Aguidai as the tenth Khakha Jestun Dhampa Rinpoche, the third-highest leader of Tibetan Buddhism.

The Dalai Lama and the eight-year-old kid were photographed together at a ceremony in Dharamshala, Himachal Pradesh, India on March 8. A place where the Dalai Lama, Tenzin Gyatso, 87, currently lives in exile.

“We have the reincarnation of Khalkha Jetsun Dhampa Rinpoché of Mongolia with us today,” Dalai Lama told his community of 600 followers present at the ceremony.

Not being known earlier, the boy now has turned into the centre of a geopolitical “chess game” played between China and Mongolia, said a Mongolian Buddhism expert, Sue Byrne.

The news since then has invoked excitement among Buddhists in Mongolia, contempt among secular nationalists and worry among those in fear of the rage of neighbouring country China.

Since Mongolia has had friendly ties with China for several decades, with Beijing being its largest trading partner, the Dalai Lama's latest move is likely to rub China the wrong way.

Who is the Mongolian boy?

According to local media reports, he is one of a pair of twin boys named Aguidai and Achiltai Altannar. Born in the US in 2015, he has dual nationality, and at least two other siblings.

The family of Aguidia is considered to be one of Ulan Bator’s wealthiest business and political dynasties. His father, Altannar Chinchuluum, is a mathematics professor at the National University of Mongolia.

His mother, Monkhnasan Narmandakh, is chairman and CEO of a large business that is centred on construction and mining.

His grandmother, on the other hand, Garamjav Tseden, was a former member of the parliament.

The family for a long time have been patrons of the Gandan Tegchinlen, one of Mongolia's greatest monasteries in Ulan Bator.

The boy's predecessors were closely connected to the Chakrasamvara Krishnacharya tradition mentioned by the Dalai Lama during the ceremony. “His being here today is quite auspicious,” stated the Dalai Lama during the ceremony.