Police have said at least six civilians were killed by a suicide attack in Afghanistan's capital, near a security checkpoint leading to the foreign ministry.

"In Malik Asghar Square ... a suicide attacker before reaching the target was identified at a checkpoint and killed, but his explosives detonated," said Kabul police spokesperson Khalid Zadran on Monday.

He said several people were injured, including three Taliban security force members.

He did not name the target, but the blast took place in a busy downtown area near a checkpoint that guards a heavily fortified street housing several government buildings, including the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

A nearby hospital, which is run by an Italian NGO, had received 12 wounded patients and two dead bodies, its country director said.

Daesh later claimed responsibility for the attack in a statement posted on a website affiliated with the group.

Monday's blast was the second attack near the foreign ministry in Kabul in less than three months, and the first since the Muslim holy month of Ramadan began on Thursday in Afghanistan.

On January 11, a suicide bomber blew himself up near the foreign ministry, killing 10 and wounding 53 people, according to the United Nations.